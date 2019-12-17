Nirbhaya Case: Protesters Outside Tihar Jail Seek Early Death Sentence For The Accused

On Monday, people gathered to protest outside Tihar jail with placards and noose in their hands asking for an early death sentence to the accused in the Nirbhaya rape case. On December 16, seven years ago Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people. Protestors expressed their frustration over the delay in the execution of capital punishment to the accused.

Read: 'Hang Nirbhaya's rapists or give permission for euthanasia':Social activist Yogita Bhayana

"Today is December 16, there have been speculations about when the accused in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged. We want Nirbhaya to get justice. It would have been a relief for her soul if the accused were hanged today." said social activist and one of the protestors Yogita Bhayana.

Bhayana who had earlier written a letter to the President asking permission for euthanasia if Nirbhaya's rapists weren't hanged on December 16 states that she has also written to the DG in Tihar jail that if executioner is not available then we are ready to hang them instead. "If not today then in at least coming four days the accused should be hanged," she added. "Nirbhaya is a symbol of justice if she is not given justice then how other victims will get justice," she added.

Read: Nirbhaya accused's review petition to be heard by a 3 judge SC bench

SC to hear plea

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by one of the four convicts in the case on Tuesday. Out of six persons, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another committed suicide in Tihar jail. The four convicts -- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan, and Vinay -- had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by a trial court in September 2013. The Review petition of the Nirbhaya Accused, Akshay will be heard by CJI Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi.

Read: Yet to see justice: Nirbhaya's parents

Read: NCW chief: I urge Supreme Court to execute Nirbhaya's convicts immediately