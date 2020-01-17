'Military Commander Has No Business Saying This': Yechury Condemns CDS Gen Rawat's Remark

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat for his 'de-radicalisation camps' remark on Kashmir. Taking to the microblogging site, Yechury said that the statement by CDS is condemnable and it shows the weakness of the political leadership.

In his tweet, Yechury said, "This is deeply condemnable and shocking. A military commander has no business saying this. It shows the weakness of the political leadership and is detrimental to India’s case on Kashmir."

CDS Bipin Rawat on 'de-radicalisation camps'

On Thursday, CDS asserted that the root of radicalisation must be identified, further claiming that it is happening in schools, universities and religious places. Citing Kashmir, he said that young children are being radicalised. Furthermore, he stated that even Pakistan has started de-radicalisation camps.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat said, "To say that radicalisation cannot be countered, I don’t agree with this. Anything that has started can be put to an end. Radicalisation can be countered. You have to start looking at where the radicalisation is happening. And who are the people who are radicalising these people? It is happening in schools, universities, religious places and sites, and there are a group of people who are spreading this."

"Like what we are seeing in Kashmir… we saw radicalisation happening. Today we are seeing radicalisation being undertaken even among the young people. Girls and boys as young as 12 are now being radicalised. These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into some de-radicalisation camps. We have de-radicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, even Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan also has de-radicalisation camps. They have understood that some of the terrorism that they have been sponsoring is actually hitting back at them," the CDS added.

(image: PTI)