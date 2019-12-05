Sitharaman Clarifies Onion Remark; Posts Video Citing Clip Being Played Out Of Context

Responding to the latest criticisms against her, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, took to Twitter to clarify that her remarks about not eating onions were taken out of context. The official handle of Nirmala Sitharaman shared the entire video from the Parliament session on Twitter where the Finance Minister explained the steps taken by the government to control onion prices and provide relief to the common man. The tweet also mentioned that a part of this video was being quoted out of context, thereby misleading the citizens.

Earlier, on Wednesday, while responding to NCP MP Supriya Sule's question of importing Egyptian onions in India in the Parliament, another MP had intervened and asked her whether she eats onions. That is when Sitharaman had replied, "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion." The statement drew flak from public and netizens rushed to churn out memes on the topic.

READ | Chidambaram Asks, "Does She Eat Avacados?" On Nirmala Sitharaman's Onion Remark

Sitharaman's Office Tweets The Full Video

Here is the full video of Smt @nsitharaman explaining in detail the steps taken by the govt. to control onion prices and provide relief to the common man. A part of this video clip is being quoted out of context and is misleading. pic.twitter.com/56MLd1gKpU — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 5, 2019

Congress protests against rising onion prices

The members of the Indian National Congress (INC) protested in Parliament on the topic of increasing onion prices across the country. The members of the Opposition also protested against what they said were insensitive remarks by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. P Chidambaram was also a part of the protests, a morning after he was released from Tihar jail in the INX Media case. The Congress party members had brought placards and onions to protests against the rising prices of essential vegetables. The protesting members shouted slogans demanding the government to reduce the food prices and to stop harassing the poor.

Government Taking Steps To Check Onion Prices: Nirmala Sitharaman

'Does she eat avocados?'

Congress senior leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday questioned if Nirmala Sitharaman ate avocados in retaliation to the Finance Minister's comment on onions. "The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case and was present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

READ | Nirmala Sitharaman In Lok Sabha: 'I Don't Eat A Lot Of Onion'

READ | WB Guv Finds Assembly Locked And Empty On His Arrival, Slams 'disrespectful' Mamata Govt