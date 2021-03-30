Sixth Airplane-shaped Balloon With 'PIA' Written On It Seized In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police found another aircraft-shaped balloon with the letters 'PIA' written on it in the area of Mendhar in Poonch district. Yesterday, (March 29, 2021) a similar airplane-shaped ballon was spotted in the Kanachak area of Jammu. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines, and the balloon was painted to look like an airplane, complete with windows and doors. This is the sixth incident of its kind within a month's time. Also, it is the first time when the PIA airline-shaped balloon was found along the Line of Control (LoC). Earlier, (during five such instances) it was found along the International Border.

Sixth aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' labeled on it found

A PIA-shaped balloon was found in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district in J&K on March 9, 2021.

Another was found in Ghadsana, Rajasthan on March 11, 2021.

On March 16, it was recovered in the Balwal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 26 March, the aircraft-shaped balloon was spotted at Dera Baba Nanak, Batala Punjab.



On March 29, 2021, it was recovered in the Kanachak area of Jammu.

Netizens post hilarious comments on the viral picture of the 'PIA' balloon

As the picture gained attention, social media users expressed their thoughts and opinions in the post's comments section. Many people responded to the post with amusing emoticons. One wrote, "They don't have funds to buy a real one, so they are flying balloons." Along with a laughing emoticon, one of the users wrote, "6th generation aircraft by Pak." Another Twitter user wrote, "When you can’t afford to fly an airbus, you fly balloons." One user added, "These are the only planes PIA can afford to fly these days." Social media users went on to post none-complimentary comments over a viral post.

(Picture Credit: ANI)