Slain Pandit Rahul Bhat's Wife Appointed By J&K Govt, Ex-gratia Handed Over To Family

Amidst the protests in the Union Territory over the killing of Rahul Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday handed over Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the family of the slain Kashmiri pandit. Furthermore, the administration also appointed Rahul Bhat's wife, Meenakshi Raina to the Government Higher Secondary School in Jammu's Nowabad. The appointment letter was handed to the family on compassionate grounds as Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit government employee, who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity last week. Following his killing, the J&K government has now sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Bhat’s widow, Meenakshi Raina in the pay level of Rs. 14,800-47,100 in Nowabad Government Higher Secondary School.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh arrived at the slain government employee’s residence and handed over the letter and the ex-gratia relief cheque to Bhat’s father. Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants, was gunned down by terrorists on May 12.

Rahul Bhat's kin urges govt to show no mercy to terrorists

At a time when massive protests are underway across the country over the horrifying slaying of Rahul Bhat, a threat letter has now surfaced raising concerns over the security of the community in the valley. Reacting to the threat letter, Ashwini Bhat, the cousin of Rahul Bhat has appealed to the Indian government to give a stern response to the terrorists.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, the brother of the slain Kashmiri Pandit also called it "a testimony" that shows how the community is threatened in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, he also appealed to the government to give a befitting response to the "Islamic Jihad" against their threat letter. "We need to see in the light and ensure that terrorism is lifted apart and no mercy is granted to any terrorists", he added.

Notably, this comes in the wake of the threat letter by a terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Islam, which asks "migrants and the RSS agents" to "leave the valley" or "face death". Further adding, in a direct threat to the Kashmiri Pandit community, the letter signed by the terrorist group's commander says that there is no space for Kashmiri Pandits "who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims”.

