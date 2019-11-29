Sleep Internship: Startup Offering Rs 1 Lakh To Nap For 9 Hours Everyday

Do you want to fulfil your dream of earning while you are asleep? A start-up from Bengaluru is offering exactly what you dreamt of. Wakefit is offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours in the comfort of your house. The sleep solutions company has announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship' where the selected candidates will be asked to sleep for 9 hours a day for 100 days.

Hiring sleep intern

Wakefit explained the dress code, the job, skills required and reward for the job. "Well, dreams do come true. Be a Sleep Intern, and get paid Rs. 1 lakh. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. If you think you have it in you, go ahead and apply right away," Wakefit wrote on its website.

According to the website, Wakefit requires a person with a fanatical passion for sleep and an innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity. The candidate must have an unmatched zeal for breaking his/her own sleep records and must have a mastery over this fine art. The candidates must also carry their favourite pyjamas!

"Think you can avoid binging on your favourite shows every night and just sleep for 9 hours instead? Then you could be the ideal candidate we are looking for!" Wakefit website added. Candidates selected for the internship will be paid a stipend of Rs. 1 lakh after they share the data with Wakefit.

This is not the first time when a company is offering money for something bizarrely unique. A UK company want to pay someone £50 ($65) an hour to visit at least 10 Christmas markets before Christmas Day for research.

A tech company was willing to pay Rs. 92 lakh for your face that was to be put on thousands of robots. The tech firm was looking for human faces for their robots, which will be used as virtual friends.

