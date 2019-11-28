Job Listing Offers £30,000 To Be Live-in Dog Nanny In London

If you love dogs and would like to live a luxurious life, this job listing has everything you have been looking for. A couple from London, United Kingdom wants to pay £30,000 to £32,000 (Rs 27 lakh in Indian rupees) to anyone who is ready to be a live-in dog nanny to their two adorable golden retrievers. The aforementioned couple lives in London's posh Knightsbridge neighborhood.

Don't get surprised because for some people dogs are as important as their kids and if you're a rich couple living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, you are bound to spend money on unnecessary things. The couple is willing to shell out more money than private school tuition to ensure that their dogs are properly taken care of.

Ideal candidate should have passion fore dog

The listing was posted on Silver Swan Search, a job recruiting website. The job description states some daily housekeeping tasks, such as food shopping, cooking vegan meals, laundry, greeting visitors, running errands and taking calls, but most importantly making sure that the couple's two dogs - Milo and Oscar are living a good life. The ideal candidate must have a passion for dog care and should be fit, active and trustworthy.

According to the listing, the owners are both international business people who travel frequently and they need someone to take care of their dogs and the house. The person who is going to get the job will have plenty of opportunities to live a life like a king in the absence of the owners.

The post is going viral on social media and the bar has already risen with many top performers applying for the job. So, if you are interested or know someone who fits the description, get that application lined in. The salary and the chance to bond with Milo and Oscar makes this a good opportunity for every Londoner.

