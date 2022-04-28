Sminu Jindal Says 'accessibility Is A Trillion-dollar Economy' At GLC Summit

As the Global Leadership Conference came to an end, multiple takeaways marked the success of the event. Indian industrialist, Jindal SAW Ltd Managing Director Sminu Jindal addressed thousands of entrepreneurs from all over the world at the Global Leadership Conference (GLC), the flagship by-invitation-only event of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) on April 25 in Washington, DC. She was the only Indian leader among the select 16 mainstage speakers at the event.

'Accessibility is a solution': Sminu Jindal

Jindal, who is also the Founder Chairperson of accessibility organisation Svayam, was invited to share her inspirational journey as the first woman in a wheelchair in the steel, oil, and gas sector. Speaking at the event, she said: "Accessibility strikes a deep chord in my soul because it’s misunderstood. Accessibility is a solution. It's a trillion-dollar economy that’s waiting to happen."

With the focus on smart cities and new avenues of revenue generation, accessibility is the way forward, she said. Citing the millions left out of the economy, whether as part of the workforce or as buyers of services, due to lack of accessibility, Jindal spoke of the opportunity waiting to be tapped. Building a case for start-up business models built around accessibility, she called it the financial future of a world facing an increased number of people with reduced mobility.

There are 138 million elderly in India, set to rise to 194 million by 2031, and 319 million by 2050. The 67,385 daily birth figures indicate the number of pregnant women at any given point in the country. At 21.9 million, the disabled make up only 2.1% of the population, although the figures are from the 2011 Census. "Accessibility is hope. Hope is priceless. It's worth it for all of us to make it happen," Jindal urged.

She has been a constant advocate of accessibility for all. Her contribution in this direction has already made a difference in many lives.The four-day GLC ended on Tuesday, 26 April. The US-based EO is a high-quality support network of 15,600+ leaders across 61 countries.