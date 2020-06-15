Smriti Irani Shares Life Lessons On Not Giving Up, Says 'get Out Of Survival Mode'

Just a day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share some hard-hitting life lessons. Following Rajput's death many celebrities, actors and politicians alike, have come out to talk about depression and mental health. Irani, who is known to share inspiring posts with her followers time and again, also took to Instagram to ask people not to give up.

'Get out of survival mode'

In a series of Instagram stories, the union minister shared three powerful quotes which aimed at motivating people to strive and thrive in their lives. The first quote read, “you were given this life because you are strong enough to live it”. Meanwhile, in the second quote, Irani asked people to scream and cry but not to give up. She used the third story to encourage users to develop new habits saying that habits created to survive will no longer to be useful to thrive.

Earlier this month, Irani shared a quote that read “Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways”. Along with the quote, she added that people should do good, even if it "does not do good". The post, which gives a lesson of kindness and empathy, has been liked over 18 thousand times since shared on June 7.

Besides, the quote has also received a thumbs up from many people, celebrities and commoners alike, with many dubbing it as “absolutely true”. While one user wrote, "Yes madam we do good for others definitely that come back to us and same way bad. It's the rule of Nature". Other user wrote, “Universal Truth Absolutely right " While another comment read, " Great message ma’am".

