Smriti Irani Addresses Delhi's Jansamvad Rally; Hails Party's Efforts Amid COVID-19

Addressing the 'Delhi Jansamvad Rally' on Saturday, BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that under the leadership of party president JP Nadda, BJP workers have served food to over 1 crore people in Delhi, under 'Feed The Needy' program. The Union Minister also stated that around 10 lakh masks have been distributed to poor in the national capital by party workers. The Jansamvad Rallies are being held via video conferencing as a part of the BJP's plan to mark one year in power of their second term at the Centre.

Addressing the rally, Irani said, "The world has been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. India accepted this challenge with firm determination. Due to the efforts of the Government of India, the situation in India is much better than many other developed countries across the globe."

The Union Minister also highlighted the economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crores announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the COVID crisis. She added that the package will give India a new opportunity and new strength. "These 6 years have been 6 years of advancing India in every way. After getting the mandate twice, the Prime Minister resolved the problems of 60 years which were associated with the unity and integrity of the country," the Union Minister said.

COVID-19 in India

India's total COVID-19 cases on Saturday at 3,08,993 of which 1,45,779 are active while 1,54,330 have recovered. 8,884 people have died thus far. India has surpassed UK's COVID tally and now stands as the fourth-most affected country across the globe. However, the Health Ministry has denounced such comparisons, stating that the parameters are different. Many times we compare the absolute numbers (of COVID-19 cases) with other countries and say that the number there is high or low. I would like to point out that sometimes this becomes misleading and misconstrued. When we compare, we should compare with countries having a population equivalent of ours. We cannot compare with countries having less population than ours," Lav Aggarwal said on Thursday.

