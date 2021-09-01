Smriti Irani Shares New Pic, Says 'story Yet To Complete'; Netizens Shower Her With Love

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani's Instagram is full of motivational quotes and relatable shares. Her posts get a lot of traction, not just from a political angle, but also from a personal viewpoint. Her latest post on Instagram shows her dressed in a beautiful saree and blouse. The caption reads, "Abhi mukammal hua nahi .. abhi ye kissa baaki hai."

Netizens shower the Union MIster with love

The post was shared by Smriti Irani about 20 hours ago and it has approximately 62,000 likes as of now, and the figure is growing rapidly. The union minister's post has elicited a wide range of responses. Many others also complimented her on the saree she is wearing in the picture. One of the Instagram users commented, "Jitna hua hain..woh bhi bahut khoob hain!" Another commenter wrote, "Mehnat aisi khamoshi se karo ke kaamyabi jor se chilaaye."

The third comment read, "It’s a pleasant change though, and how we start liking our new refined self is another significant reason why one must always stay fit." "I am in love with you Ma'am you are just amazing as a person at least from the view which I have. lots of love and luck keep shining," read another comment.

Smriti Irani's other recent posts

One of the other posts from Smriti Irani proves that she is a die heart fan of the US television sitcom, FRIENDS. Smriti Irani shared a short clip, three days ago from the sitcom on Instagram in which Rachel, played by Jenifer Aniston calls Chandler, portrayed by Matthew Perry as an idiot. The small part of her long caption read, "That one idiot friend who spills the beans out of pure fright when u r in trouble with your parents. that one friend whose jokes only u understand and ROFL."

Smriti Irani also shared a video in honour of freedom fighters on the 74th anniversary of India's independence. The Indian flag was flown on the Red Fort in the short animated video shared by the Member of Parliament. Towards the end of the video, an instrumental rendition of Vande Mataram was played. She wrote the caption, "There have been many who bled, who suffered, who struggled so that we could breathe free in a Nation we call ‘Matrubhumi’"

Image- @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram