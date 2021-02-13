'Social Responsibility Policy' Among Scientific Community To Be Presented Before Cabinet

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that a new policy is being formulated for social responsibility of scientists which will be brought before the Cabinet soon. Answering supplementary questions during the Question Hour session in Lok Sabha, Harsh Vardhan said that the basic idea of ​​this policy of social responsibility of scientists is to bring their benefits beyond scientific activities and research directly to the public and the gap between science and society, students is to be bridged.

Scientific Social Responsibility Policy to come soon

Union Minister informed the Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met scientists at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati in 2017 for his research. Along with research papers and scientific activities, there was an appeal to do something for the benefit of the public and then this concept came out. Vardhan explained, "so taking a clue from the great suggestion PM made and the motivational speech he gave, we have tried to institutionalize this concept as a scientific social accountability policy in which we are providing provisions and suggestions for all."

Suggestions taken from stakeholders:

The minister also said that the budget allocation for research in our country has improved. We have come third, from sixth place, in terms of our patents and scientific publications. Harsh Vardhan said that after a large number of suggestions from various stakeholders came on this concept and this policy is being formulated on that basis. He said that this policy would be brought before the Cabinet soon. “It is purely a voluntary thing…. And there are suggestions from different levels which are being given to people of different levels within the institutions, he further added."

