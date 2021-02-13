CAA Protest Petition Rejected; SC Says 'right To Protest Cannot Be Anytime & Anywhere'

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition requesting the apex court to reconsider its verdict on the anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests, saying that the "rights of others could not be affected by prolonged protests in a public place."

The top court was hearing a review petition challenging the Supreme Court judgment on the Shaheen bagh protests. The petitioners had demanded the hearing of the case alongside the farmers' protests which have gripped the nation for close to 3 months.

During the proceedings, the 3-judge bench of the SC categorically stated that the rights of others could not be affected in a public place by protesting for a long time adding that the 'Right to protest' did not mean 'anytime and anywhere.'

Continued occupation of public place affecting rights of others: SC

In its order, the SC remarked, "We have considered the earlier judicial pronouncements and recorded our opinion that the Constitutional scheme comes with a right to protest and express dissent but with an obligation to have certain duties." "The right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere. There may be some spontaneous protests, but in case of prolonged dissent or protest, there cannot be continued occupation of public place affecting rights of others," it added.

Multiple review petitions had been filed in the court challenging the Shaheen Bagh judgment which was considered by the bench in-chamber on February 9, the order of which was released last evening. The prayer for the hearing of the review petitions in open court was also denied by the top court.

The day before, the Union Home Minister had once again allayed fears over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) assuring that no Muslim will lose citizenship due to it. Shah had also stated that the BJP only wished to give citizenship to people who have lived in India for 70 years.

"Opposition is trying misleading people, they tell people that they will lose their citizenship. As the Home Minister of India, I want to say that no Muslim will lose their citizenship, there is no such provision in the law. We just want to give citizenship to people who are living here since 70 years and still are not citizens of this country," he said while addressing BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in West Bengal.

