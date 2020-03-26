The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor ‘confused' Over Telangana CM KCR’s Threat For Violating Lockdown

General News

Telangana CM KCR on Tuesday said that he might bring in the army & issue shoot-at-sight orders if people don't adhere to lockdown orders. Sonam Kapoor reacts.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Amid the ongoing 21-Day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting public support, advised them not to let the situation slip into imposition of drastic measures like promulgation of total curfew, issuing shoot at sight orders or calling in the Army to keep the situation under control.

“See what has happened in the US? When the people did not take the lockdown seriously, the US government had to hand over the entire country to the Army. I request the people of Telangana not to give scope for such a situation. Please don’t force the government to impose 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders,” KCR said after the review meeting.

Reacting to the above statement, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor said she was 'confused' and posed a question if it was 'normal' to threaten with 'shoot-at-sight'.

Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty express grief

 

Meanwhile, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday also announced the imposition of curfew in the state from seven PM to six AM the next morning as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Evening 7'o clock to morning 6'o clock, throughout the state, night curfew is being imposed from today. It was not there till yesterday. Now, the curfew is imposed, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told a press conference. "No one should come on to roads at any cost. Anybody having any trouble, dial 100. Vehicle will come to your house and they will help," he said.

“I am instructing all MLAs, ministers, corporators to remain available, it’s the time for their action. We are taking away the passports of patients who have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Those violating home quarantine protocol will also face passport seizure," he further added.

COVID-19 positive cases rise to 44 in Telangana

As on March 26, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the lockdown was being successfully implemented all over the state and instructed officials to ensure that it remained so in the days to come. The state health officials said containment process has been initiated in places where the latest confirmed cases have been detected.

(With PTI inputs) 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO