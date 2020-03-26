Sonam Kapoor ‘confused' Over Telangana CM KCR’s Threat For Violating Lockdown

Amid the ongoing 21-Day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting public support, advised them not to let the situation slip into imposition of drastic measures like promulgation of total curfew, issuing shoot at sight orders or calling in the Army to keep the situation under control.

“See what has happened in the US? When the people did not take the lockdown seriously, the US government had to hand over the entire country to the Army. I request the people of Telangana not to give scope for such a situation. Please don’t force the government to impose 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders,” KCR said after the review meeting.

Reacting to the above statement, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor said she was 'confused' and posed a question if it was 'normal' to threaten with 'shoot-at-sight'.

I’m confused.. is this normal? https://t.co/APFZShwTtV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday also announced the imposition of curfew in the state from seven PM to six AM the next morning as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Evening 7'o clock to morning 6'o clock, throughout the state, night curfew is being imposed from today. It was not there till yesterday. Now, the curfew is imposed, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told a press conference. "No one should come on to roads at any cost. Anybody having any trouble, dial 100. Vehicle will come to your house and they will help," he said.

“I am instructing all MLAs, ministers, corporators to remain available, it’s the time for their action. We are taking away the passports of patients who have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Those violating home quarantine protocol will also face passport seizure," he further added.

As on March 26, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the lockdown was being successfully implemented all over the state and instructed officials to ensure that it remained so in the days to come. The state health officials said containment process has been initiated in places where the latest confirmed cases have been detected.

