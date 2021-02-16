South African Strain Of COVID-19 Has Been Detected In 4 Returnees, Informs Health Ministry

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed a press conference on Tuesday where it revealed that 4 cases of the South African variant of Coronavirus had been detected in the country. ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava stated that all contacts of the 4 returnees had been tested and isolated adding that the ICMR-NIV was attempting to culture the South African COVID-19 variant as well.

"ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2. The South African strain of COVID19 has been detected in 4 returnees from South Africa. All travelers and their contacts tested and quarantined," said Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR.

187 UK variant cases; 1 case of Brazil variant

Moreover, the Health Ministry revealed that India at present had 187 patients of the UK variant who had been quarantined and were being treated. "Today we have 187 UK variant patients. All confirmed cases are quarantined and treated. Their contacts have been isolated and tested. Neutralization potential with UK variant of the virus is there with the vaccine that we have," added Dr. Balram Bhargava.

A case of the Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 had also been detected in the first week of February with the strain being successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Meanwhile, all flights from South Africa and Brazil to India have been routed through Gulf countries.

We have done disembarkations, mandatory RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from UK. Those who tested positive, their genome sequencing being done. This is a good strategy. I hope- we might follow this similar strategy for flights from South Africa & Brazil: Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/qC4FQJhLHI — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

The Ministry also shared that the number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country had surpassed 87 lakh. A total of 87,40,595 doses have been administered to beneficiaries to date. "The number of vaccine doses administered- 87,40,595. Active cases less than 1.40 lakh. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.27%. Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country," the ministry said.

India on Tuesday reported 9,121 new cases of Coronavirus along with 11,805 recoveries. At present, there are 1,36,872 active cases in India while 1,06,33,025 have successfully recovered from the virus. The nation yesterday reported 91 new deaths.

(With Agency Inputs)