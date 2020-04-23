Delhi: Malviya Nagar, Khirki Ext residents step up to sanitise hotspot nearing areas

As the nation battles novel coronavirus pandemic, the Central and state governments are making all possible efforts to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. In Delhi, it is mandatory to conduct thorough sanitisation of areas that have been declared containment zones owing to a high number of coronavirus cases, and residents of South Delhi's Malviya Nagar and Khirki Extension have stepped up their efforts to keep the area infection-free.

READ: Delhi Waqf Board Asks People To Refrain From Visiting Mosques During Ramzan Amid COVID-19

Malviya Nagar RWAs step up

The Malviya Nagar Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has come forward with a campaign to sanitise the area every day after the authorities failed to turn up. The teams are also sanitising homes of the residents.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Malviya Nagar, said, “It is very important to sanitise the area as it is next to an area declared containment zone.” Suraj Chauhan, another resident, mentioned that he tried to contact the officials of the area several times, but no one turned up. After this, the RWA took up the task and started with the sanitisation work to keep the entire area safe.

According to Suraj Chauhan, the RWA bought sanitisation kits with the help of the residents and has appointed two members to oversee the sanitisation work every day. He said, “When the MLAs and councilors of the area are not paying attention to these things, we took it up as our own duty and started sanitisation work by collecting funds with the help of RWA members so that the people of the area would be safe."

READ: Delhi Government Forms Audit Committee To Monitor COVID-19 Deaths

Social distancing maintained

R- block Khirki extension RWA President Ishwar Singh added that social distancing is being maintained while spraying the area. PPE kits, masks, gloves, etc. have been given to those conducting the sanitisation work to keep them safe.

Sumita Jaiswal, a resident of the area and a member of RWA, said, “It is the only RWA in South Delhi that is running such a campaign and also sanitising the streets to all buildings here. Some areas of Malviya Nagar have turned into hotspots. On one side is the Hauz Rani area, on the other side is Savitri Nagar, where many corona patients have been detected. People of other areas are now taking special vigil after the corona cases were detected in the Khirki extension."

The local RWA has started spraying chemicals with mutual support in the adjacent R block and other blocks of Gupta Colony. RWA has been sanitising doors, grills, main gates, and railings in the area. R-Block RWA was the first one to begin the campaign, after which all other RWAs in the area followed suit, she added.

(Image Credits: PTI Representational)

READ: Delhi HC Constitutes Panel To Create 'Graded Action Plan' For Courts Post-lockdown

READ: Centre Brings Ordinance To End Violence Against Health Workers, Details Jail Terms