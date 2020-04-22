Delhi HC Constitutes Panel To Create 'Graded Action Plan' For Courts Post-lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has constituted a committee to create a 'Graded Action Plan' to meet all the issues that may be faced by the court after the lifting of the lockdown. According to reports, Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel constituted the committee that will be headed by Justice Hima Kohli. Further, various issues are required to be addressed to put in place a "Phased/Graded Restoration to Normalcy Plan". For this, the Delhi HC has issued a circular to all district courts of Delhi seeking suggestions or inputs within a week through e-mail.

Recently, the HC decided to increase the number of Benches from one Division to two Division Bench and two Single Benches to four Single Benches to hear urgent matters during the lockdown period. The Court had also decided to hearings through video conferencing for all kinds of urgent matters. Meanwhile, the regular functioning of courts in Delhi will remain suspended till May 3 in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCD urges Delhi HC

Last week, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) had urged the Delhi High Court to set up an app or any other mechanism for hearing more matters as some of the advocates are not able to hold video conferencing amid the lockdown period. According to reports, BCD Chairman KC Mittal wrote a letter to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and put forth the issues faced by them.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. While 640 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,870 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)