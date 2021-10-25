Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Entire Country, Winds Move Towards Northeast: IMD

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 this year and lasted 20 days, took place over roughly five months.

The country received typical rainfall this year, accounting for 109 percent average. The rainfall activity increased dramatically in September and persisted throughout October, indicating that the withdrawal phase had begun. As a result, severe rainfall was observed in numerous states like Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

Southwest Monsoon withdraws from entire nation

As reported by ANI, in a press release, the IMD stated,

"In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today, the 25th October 2021."

The release further added, "Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India today, the 25th October 2021."

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood by tomorrow [Tuesday]. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours", further read the release.

Usually, the southwest monsoon departs by October 15, and the monsoon winds are aligned in a northeasterly direction. The IMD has predicted that the northeast monsoon rainfall will begin on Tuesday as a result of the expected development of these winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red signal for Uttarakhand earlier this week, warning of severe to extremely heavy rains. As a precaution, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted, and travellers en-route Badrinath have been stopped at safe spots. The temperature in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has also dropped, according to the India Meteorological Department, particularly in the Pipalkoti, Ghat, and Pokhari areas, as well as at the district headquarters Gopeshwar.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh", IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.



Image: PTI/ Rep Image