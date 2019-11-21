Special CBI Court Allows ED To Interrogate P Chidambaram In Tihar Jail On November 22 & 23

A Special CBI court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case on November 22 and 23. This comes after the ED moved the court to seek permission for interrogation as Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody till November 27. Earlier on November 15, the Delhi High Court denied bail to the senior Congress leader stating that the ED had made an allegation about several shell companies being owned and controlled by people close to Chidambaram and his family members.

Read: Chidambaram Denied Bail In ED's INX Media Case By Delhi HC; To Remain In Tihar Till Nov 27

What is the INX Media case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

Read: INX Media Case: SC To Hear Chidambaram's Plea Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail

Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram

Last year, Karti was confronted by Indrani at Byculla jail after his arrest in this case. He was later released on bail. His father P Chidambaram too was also arrested by the CBI on August 22 in the same case. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. The Supreme Court had granted bail to P Chidambaram on October in the CBI case. However, he remained in ED custody.

Read: SC Grants Bail To Chidambaram In CBI Case; Remains In Tihar In ED Case

Read: SC Issues Notice To CBI On Chidambaram's Plea Seeking Bail In INX Case