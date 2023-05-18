Special Investigation Unit Of J-K Police Raids Houses Of 5 Terrorists In Kishtwar

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided houses of five terrorists and three suspected persons in Kishtwar and Pulwama districts in connection with a terror support and terror funding case, officials said.

The houses in Kishtwar belonged to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and are engaged in revival of terrorism in the region, they said.

“After obtaining search warrants from NIA court, Jammu, in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, houses of five terrorists, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were searched in various locations,” Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said.

Five SIU teams along with police carried out the raids, he said.

The SSP said the evidence found in the searches will be used to indict the targets’ role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.

The SIU raided the houses of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, he said.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

In Pulwama, the SIU of Awantipora police carried out raids at multiple locations in Reshipora area of Tral in connection with a terror support case, the officials said.

The searched locations are residential houses of three suspects namely Manzoor Ahmed wani of Reshipora, Mouhsin Ahmed Lone of Tral and Ariaf Bashir Bhat of Reshipora, they said.

During the search, proper SOPs were followed and relevant information was gathered and incriminating material was recovered by the SIU, they said.

“Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them,” Poswal said.

The raids are part of J&K Police's action against terrorists whose involvement surfaced during investigations, he said.