SpiceJet Breaks Silence On Couple Who Held Marriage On Its Flight; Claims Being Blindsided

With visuals of a couple from Madurai allegedly holding their wedding onboard a SpiceJet chartered plane mid-air doing rounds and going viral online, the airline operator has issued a statement in the regard on Monday, claiming that it had no knowledge of the intentions for which the charter plane was booked. Taking note of the events that have transpired, SpiceJet said that its Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23, 2021, for a 'joy ride' post the wedding of a couple. The airline has said that the client was 'clearly briefed' on the COVID guidelines and denied permission for any activity to be performed onboard the flight.

'SpiceJet is taking action': Official statement

In the video that has now gone viral, the plane appears to be jam-packed as the couple tie the knot, presumably while the flight was in the air. Visuals also show camera persons recording the events even as social distancing and COVID-appropriate behaviour were being disregarded. SpiceJet has maintained that despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers on board the Boeing 737 paid no heed to COVID guidelines, adding that it has initiated appropriate action against the passengers.

"The agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed as per COVID guidelines both at the airport and onboard the aircraft throughout the journey. The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography," SpiceJet said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet and sought a detailed report on the incident that reportedly took place on Sunday.

As per reports, the couple booked a chartered flight from Madurai. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, tied the knot when the plane was above the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. There were 161 guests who ‘attended the wedding’, three times more than the officially allowed 50 guests by the Tamil Nadu government. In the video that has surfaced online, one can see the groom tying the knot, while the camera persons recorded the shot, near and dear ones threw petals, while the other passengers enjoyed the ceremony from the airline seats. All COVID-19 norms were violated as not just was no one wearing masks, social distancing went completely for a toss.