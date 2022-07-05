On Tuesday, a Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet SG-11 aircraft was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after developing a technical fault. As per SpiceJet, the flight landed safely and all the passengers on board are safe. However, it is pertinent to mention that in the span of three weeks, this is the fourth incident when a Spicejet flight has witnessed a technical malfunction.

'Indicator light malfunctioning'

A SpiceJet spokesperson informed that the SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) with more than 150 passengers was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

He further added, "no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai", said SpiceJet Spokesperson.

DGCA issues statement

Reacting to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement and said, "Crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank; carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept decreasing. Aircraft diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak observed from left main tank."

Previous similar instances involving SpiceJet

On July 2, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft had to return to the Delhi Airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while crossing 5000ft mid-air. Visuals of smoke engulfing the cabin were accessed by Republic TV on Saturday. Passengers were seen fanning themselves as smoke continued to fill the cabin. After complaints about the smoke were made, the aircraft returned back to Delhi and all onboard were evacuated safely.

On June 25, the SpiceJet flight SG-3724 flying from Bihar's Patna to Assam's Guwahati was forced to return to the bay after the take-off as the fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected and the aircraft returned to bay. Reportedly, the flight was carrying a Minister along with 100 passengers. None of the passengers suffered any injury as the flight landed safely. Arrangements for a fresh take-off on a different aircraft were made for the passengers of the aforesaid flight.

On June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft also had to make an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off after it caught fire. According to the DGCA's statement, the flight had to turn around after being struck by a bird. One of the engines then failed mid-flight, forcing the aeroplane to turn around.

