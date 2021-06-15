Sputnik V Likely To Be Available In Delhi From This Weekend; Check Hospitals Details Here

Boosting its COVID-19 vaccination drive, India is likely to start administering Russia's Sputnik V from the end of this week for the general public. At least two hospitals in Delhi are expected to begin administering Sputnik V vaccine after the consignment arrives in the weekend. The first consignment of 500 doses of the vaccine arrived in Delhi on June 13 and was administered to Dr. Reddy’s employees in the city.

List of hospitals administering Sputnik V in Delhi

Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital

Sputnik V is expected to be available for the general public at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from the end of this week. Earlier reports suggested that the vaccine deployment was expected on June 15 (Tuesday); however, as per the latest update, vaccines will reach hospitals by end of this week. Depending upon the consignment received by the hospital, the administration of the vaccine will begin.

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital

According to the ANI report, Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering Sputnik V by June 20.

"Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V tentatively by June 20. The appointment slots can be booked via CoWIN portal," hospital officials told ANI.

The exact quantity of doses will be ascertained only by the end of this week based on Sputnik V availability once the supply of consignment is delivered.

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's had signed an agreement in 2020 to collaborate on clinical trial and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Dr Reddy's has exclusive marketing and distribution rights for the first 250 million dosesof Sputnik V vaccines in India. The first phase of a limited pilot vaccination programme was conducted by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

The Central Government has capped the price of Sputnik V at private hospitals at Rs 1,145. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be 94.3 per cent. According to the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated persons in Russia, Sputnik V has demonstrated 97.6 per cent efficacy.

(Inputs from ANI)