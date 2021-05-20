Sputnik V Vaccine Prices May Drop In India After Local Manufacturing Begins: Dr Reddy's

At present, the pricing of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is capped at Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose. The pricing is expected to come down once the local manufacturing of the vaccine begins, said a company spokesperson from Dr Reddy's Laboratories. He also informed that the company was currently engaged in discussions to bring the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to India. The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in over 60 countries covering a population of over three billion. As per the reports, it recorded an efficacy of 91.6% in the phase III trials.

"The current MRP of Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST is for the imported doses. We are not able to provide a specific number but as indicated, once local manufacturing of Sputnik V begins, we do expect the possibility of a lower price point," the spokesperson told ANI.

Earlier this week, Dr Reddy's began a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad, which is expected to ramp up over the next few weeks and extend to other cities as well.

"The pilot will help us test our -18 degrees cold storage, CoWin integration, track-and-trace and other arrangements before the expected commercial launch in mid-June. We are exploring partnership possibilities with all stakeholders, public as well as private," the spokesperson told ANI.

The spokesperson further added that the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners and further consignments of doses are expected over the next few months.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has a contract of 250 million vaccine units with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per the company, in the next quarter, the availability of the vaccines will ramp up for the Made in India product. Around 60 to 70 per cent of the vaccines will be made in India and most of them will be used in the country itself. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is responsible for the distribution and marketing of the vaccine around the country and will also monitor the regulatory, safety and pharmaco-vigilance aspects of the vaccine in India.

India has already received two consignments of vaccines from Russia. The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in India on May 1 and inoculations of this vaccine in Hyderabad started on May 14.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Russia was the first country to have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Dr Reddy's and RDIF later in September entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V. In April 2021, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for emergency use of Sputnik V. The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the state is stepping up the vaccination process for both urban and rural areas.

(With ANI Inputs)

