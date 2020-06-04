Senior Defence Ministry Official Tests Positive For Covid-19; Others Sent To Quarantine

A senior Ministry of Defence official has tested positive for Coronavirus following which many officials have gotten themselves tested, according to ANI. Officials who came in contact with the senior have gone into self-quarantine while many others await test results.

India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, following which the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources had said. At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block on Raisina Hill have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar showing symptoms of COVID-19 emerged on Wednesday morning.

There is no official word on whether the defence secretary has tested positive for the disease, yet, with the defence ministry spokesperson refusing to comment on the matter, as per agencies. The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block. It is not immediately known whether Kumar has been admitted to any hospital.

(With agency inputs)