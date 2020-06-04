Odisha Govt Asks Districts To Focus On Community Surveillance To Check COVID-19 Spread

As the return of migrant workers caused a surge in Coronavirus cases in Odisha, the State government has directed all Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SP) to focus on community surveillance and community monitoring for better management of COVID-19.

In a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday, it was discussed that the month of June is very 'crucial' in the fight against the crisis. As nearly 4.5 lakh people returned to Odisha from across the country, Tripathy asked the officials to keep strict vigil and enforce the law and COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread. Many people who returned to the state have been sent to home quarantine after being discharged from institutional quarantine facilities.

The Collectors have been directed to form monitoring committees at Ward level and strengthen community surveillance to ensure that people participate in keeping a check in the spike of cases.

Tripathy reiterated the need to follow quarantine protocols strictly, without any relaxation. Each district has been instructed to build its own strategy for containing the spread of the disease and to protect the high-risk population.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Abhaya directed the SPs to focus on five aspects of enforcement. These include wearing of masks, complete shutdown in eleven districts (as declared by the government) on Saturdays and Sundays, evening and night curfew, regulation in the number of people attending marriages and funerals, and following social distancing norms.

COVID-19 in Odisha

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,388 in Odisha on Wednesday as 143 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. A total of 91 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, raising the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to 1,416 in the state, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 963. Seven persons have died of the disease, while two others who had tested positive for it died of other reasons, the official said.

He said Odisha reported over 100 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While 156 new patients were detected on Monday, the number was 141 on Tuesday. The health department has conducted 1,62,891 COVID-19 tests so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

