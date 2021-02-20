Sri Lanka Approaches India For Support Ahead Of UN Human Rights Council Sessions In Geneva

On Friday, ahead of next week's UNHRC sessions, Sri Lanka has officially sought India's support on the island nation's rights and accountability record, a top foreign ministry bureaucrat said, according to PTI. Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Jayanath Colombage said India was the first country that Sri Lanka had turned to for support. Sri Lanka's record in human rights and related accountability will be probed during the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

"We sent a special communique to the Honourable Indian Prime Minister seeking his help...," Colombage said, reported PTI.

The senior foreign ministry official's comments came earlier in the day after UNHRC Core Group on Sri Lanka said in a joint statement that a resolution would be moved next week to focus on Sri Lanka's rights accountability. The core group consists of the UK, Germany, Canada, Malawi, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

"The Core Group restates the ongoing importance of addressing Sri Lanka in the Human rights Council. Informed by the report, the core group intends to present a resolution to promote reconciliation accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka," the statement read, reported PTI.

Colombage expressed confidence that India would support Sri Lanka for the sake of 'regional solidarity'.

"This is unwanted interference by powerful countries, still talking about the wartime in Sri Lanka when our country is now a peaceful democratic nation. I am expecting support from Russia and China as well", said Colombage, reported PTI.

The previous Sri Lankan government, headed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, had co-sponsored the resolution in 2013, calling for accountability in alleged war crimes. However, the current government, led by Podujana Peramuna, has officially withdrawn from the resolution.

(With PTI Inputs)