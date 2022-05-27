Sri Lanka Receives $15 Million Grant From India To Bolster Buddhist Relations

The Office of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka on Friday shared details of the $15 million grant assistance provided by India to Sri Lanka for the promotion of Buddhism in the island country. In its official Twitter handle, the Office of the High Commission in Sri Lanka disclosed the details of the grant and mentioned where it will be utilised, stating that the grant of the $15 million by India was announced by PM Modi for the promotion of India-Sri Lanka Buddhist relations. It further added that the grant was signed during the visit of EAM S Jaishankar to Sri Lanka in March.

Providing the details of the grant on where it will be utilised, the High Commission Office said that a portion of the $15 million grant will be utilised in the construction and renovation of Buddhist monasteries in the island country. It further noted that some part of the grant will be used to bolster the engagement of Buddhist scholars and clergies as well as in the education of the young Buddhist monks. A certain part of the grant will be used for the development of Buddhist heritage museums and archaeological cooperation and also on the "reciprocal exposition of Buddha's relics," said Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

PM announced grant to promote Buddhism in Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi last September announced the grant of $15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India-Sri Lanka to further enhance bilateral cultural links. The prime minister made the announcement during a virtual summit with his former Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Deputy High Commissioner of India Vinod K Jacob met Kapila Gunawardena, Secretary, Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and discussed the implementation of the grant from India for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka, the High Commission said in a statement. Notably, Jacob said it was a first of its kind grant announcement by India.

It is significant to mention that other Indian grant projects are currently under implementation such as the Kandyan Dancing School being constructed at the Sri Lanka International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) campus in Pallekele, Kandy, and the Jaffna Cultural Centre.