Sri Lankan President Announces Release Of All Indian Fishermen's Boats In Custody

Just after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotbaya Rajapaksa during a joint press conference announced the release of all Indian fishermen's boats in Sri Lankan custody. Gotbaya is on his first overseas tour after becoming the President of Sri Lanka. He arrived in India for a three-day visit on Thursday.

USD 400 million line of credit to be extended

In another major announcement, USD 400 million line of credit will be extended to Sri Lanka to strengthen its economy. Under the Indian housing project, around, 46,000 houses have already been made in Sri Lanka. Further, around 14,000 houses are being made for Tamil origin people, stated reports. Along with it, USD 100 million credit line will be given for solar projects.

Gotbaya Rajapaksa pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Paying my respects to the great leader of India, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial today pic.twitter.com/wOdwGkCYEn — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 29, 2019

Rajapaksa's visit to India

President Rajapaksa reached New Delhi on Thursday for his first state visit to India. During his three-day visit, he will be meeting several leaders. The meetings will be to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations and strengthen the relations between the two countries. Upon landing in India on Thursday, President Rajapaksa thanked the country for the warm welcome. was given a ceremonial welcome in the morning at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion. After Gotabaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, Prime Minister Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

I am greatly honored by the warm reception and the hand of friendship extended by His Excellencies @narendramodi and @rashtrapatibhvn and look forward to reciprocating the hospitality soon in #LKA pic.twitter.com/Pj1mtgm7nx — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 29, 2019

