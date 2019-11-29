The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Meet PM Modi And Hold Bilateral Talks

General News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be meeting PM Modi on his first State visit to India; President Rajapaksa was invited by PM Modi two weeks ago

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sri Lanka

Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi for his first State visit. President Rajapaksa is in India after PM Modi invited him to strengthen the ties between the two countries. 

READ | Sri Lanka Won't Do Anything That Will Harm India's Interests: Prez Rajapaksa

First State visit

President Rajapaksa reached New Delhi on Thursday and will be in the country for three days. He will be meeting PM Modi on Friday to start bilateral talks. 

A plethora of issues including fulfilling aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean region and steps to boost trade and investment ties are likely to figure in the talks. Last week, India said that it was looking forward to working closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country. 

READ | PM Modi Wishes Newly Sworn-in Sri Lankan Counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa

Before leaving for India, he tweeted, "Leaving for my first state visit to India and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations with Shri Narendra Modi and Govt of India." And on landing, he thanked the country for the warm welcome. He will also be meeting his counterpart Ram Nath Kovind. 

The 70-year-old leader stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on November 17. He trounced his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa by a margin of over 13 lakh votes - 52.25 per cent of votes polled against 41.99 per cent.

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also visited Sri Lanka soon after President Rajapaksha took over as the President.

READ | Lankan Govt Not To Succumb To Pressures From NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

READ | Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Appoints 38 New Ministers

(With inputs from PTI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG