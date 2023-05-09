Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya border haat in the South Tripura district reopens after nearly 3 years

The Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya border haat in the South Tripura district reopened on Tuesday, nearly three years after it was shut owing to the pandemic.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of South Tripura Dhanbabu Reang, and ADM of Bangladesh's Feni district Abhishek Das visited the area as normal trade resumed.

Due to the pandemic, two border haats -- Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya in South Tripura and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district -- were shut. The Kamalasagar border haat is yet to be reopened.

"The resumption of the haat will boost the economic condition of the people living within a 5 km radius of the border. They will come and sell their produce. The government wants the border haats to function as usual for the welfare of the villagers," Das told reporters.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sabroom Bidhan Chandra Das said the haat will be open every Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm amid tight security of the BSF.

Twenty-seven vendors from each side of the border will participate in the haat, he said.

The decision to reopen the haat was taken at a meeting between India and Bangladesh last month.