Srinagar Terror Attack: Martyr ASI Ghulam Hassan Laid To Rest As Anti-terror Ops Underway

As operations are currently underway in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the final salute was paid to Jammu and Kashmir police Assistant sub-inspector Ghulam Hassan, who died in the Srinagar terrorist attack on Monday. His mortal remains were taken at his native village Bhartund of Ramban district.

ASI Gulam Hassan along with police officer Shafiq Ali lost their lives in the line of duty on Monday night, while another personnel, Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

Jammu & Kashmir | Tributes being paid to ASI Ghulam Hassan as people mourn, at his native village Bhartund of Ramban district.



The terror attack was carried out in Srinagar on Monday evening, claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers.

The Indian Armed Forces have launched an encounter in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, further knocking down one terrorist. The security forces have reportedly launched a cordon and search operation in the Surankote area after receiving inputs on the presence of terrorists. Later the operation turned out into an encounter killing one terrorist. However, the body is yet to be recovered from the encounter site.

Terrorists attack police van in Srinagar

Earlier today, Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit 'Kashmir Tigers' (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) released an inhumane video that says 'more to come' - suggesting the terror group is behind the Srinagar attack. The video shows disturbing visuals of the attack along with a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar. It details how the brutal attack took place and makes false claims on the martyrs.This attack came just two days after two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in Kashmir's Bandipora.

IGP Kashmir confirms Pakistan's role in the attack

While speaking with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, amid the ongoing investigation, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack." Meanwhile, the brutality was carried out on the same day when J&K Police neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.