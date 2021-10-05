SRK Son Arrested: NCB Arrests 8 More, Gets Remand Of 4 Till October 11 In Aryan Khan Case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded four others- Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya and Avin Sahu- to the NCB's custody till October 11 in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case. The arrests were made following a drug seizure on a Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast, where the NCB team seized drugs of various quantities. Further, four organisers have also been arrested from Delhi, meaning a total of 16 people have been arrested thus far.

On Monday, in the same case, eight people including Aryan Khan (the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan), Arbaaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chokker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaiswal were detained and have subsequently been remanded to NCB custody till October 7.

During the latest hearing, the NCB confirmed that the recent arrests were made in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust. "From Abdul, drugs have been seized, He was arrested from Jogeshwari. His arrest was made by custodial interrogation from accused number five," the agency notified.

On Shreyas Nair, the NCB informed "two grams of charas seized from him." The information about the alleged drug peddler was revealed from accused number six. From Manish, 2.4 grams of Ganja was seized and Avin was another guest who consumed Ganja in the cruise. "Adbul and Shreyas are the suppliers of contraband," the anti-drug agency said while demanding the custody of all four accused till October 11.

Representing Abdul, his Advocate Shrivastav speaking on behalf of Abdul said "I am just a scapegoat to cover all the big faces. I was never arrested when the raid was conducted. It is a premeditated case," he said.

Hearing both sides, the court sent all four accused in NCB custody till October 11.

Making more inroads in the case, the NCB has also arrested four more people from an event management company. The four, who are residents of Delhi, are the party organisers.

Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till October 7

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to NCB's custody till October 7. During remanding hearing, the NCB argued that the custody of the accused was necessary to probe the drug nexus and revealed that international transactions have been detected from the accused's alleged WhatsApp chats. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that WhatsApp chats were clean. Maneshinde also claimed that drugs were seized from other accused.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who along with his exposed the cruise drug bust, informed the court that Aryan Khan had been arrested for drug consumption and when Aryan Khan's counsel made an argument seeking bail, the NCB countered the offence as non-bailable. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Mummun Dhamecha were then remanded to NCB custody till October 7.