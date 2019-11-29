Tamil Nadu: Engineering Graduates Apply For Government Sanitation Worker Vacancies

The corporation officials of Coimbatore were shocked to see the applications of engineering graduates, applying for the job of the government sanitation workers. The Coimbatore corporation released a notification for the applicants to apply for the job of permanent sanitation workers. Surprisingly, they've received around 7,000 applications for 549 vacancies.

The job criteria

The officials were shocked to see the applications of engineering graduates, arts & science and even diploma graduates applying for the job of sanitation workers for which the needed qualification is just 10th standard. The notification said that people from the age group 21 to 56, who can read and write Tamil can apply for this job.

Two-day counselling for the job is over while the final round will take place on Friday. People who have completed their postgraduate degrees and can speak English, were also part of the counselling which happened at Coimbatore which exhibited the situation of the underemployment prevailing in the country.

The job will be a permanent one and the basic pay will be from Rs. 15,200 which will reach up to the maximum level of Rs. 50,000 during the time of retirement, said the notification released by the officials.

"I have completed B.Sc Psychology and have applied for the post of sanitation worker as it is a permanent govt job. There are no proper job opportunities for the graduates now, so I applied for this post," said 23-year-old Sowmiya, who came for the counselling today.

Another candidate Nandhini, who completed her B.Com said, "I am working in a photocopy shop for the salary of Rs. 8,000. Since I didn't get a job, I will get Rs. 15,000 if I get this job and its permanent government job."

Hundreds of engineering and post-graduate candidates applied for the job of a clerk at Tamilnadu Secretariat a year back when the notification was released.

