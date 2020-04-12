'State Withholding Data On COVID-19, Low Testing Being Done': BJP Approaches WB Governor

Alleging that the Trinamool Congress-led (TMC) government in West Bengal was 'withholding information' regarding the COVID-19 statistics in the state, the BJP approached Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday. The BJP delegation led by state party president Dilip Ghosh reached Governor Dhankhar's residence at Raj Bhavan highlighting the discrepancy between the data provided by the centre and the state government. The delegation also included senior party leaders Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

'Discrepancy between Centre and State statistics'

"People do not have confidence on the data provided by the state government," said the BJP delegation. It added that the Bengal Government was suppressing the COVID-19 numbers. "On April 10 there were 116 coronavirus cases in West Bengal according to the centre, while the state government put the number at 95," a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The BJP also added that despite large amounts of testing kits being sent across various districts, the testing in the state was very low. "Around 5,000 testing kits have not been distributed and wherever testing kits were sent, they have hardly been used, said the BJP giving the example of Malda district alleging that 1,000 testing kits were sent but not a single test was conducted.

According to the party, the was even more "worrisome" was that those from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have not yet been identified and quarantined. The BJP alleged that religious congregations in the state were still taking place and social distancing was not being maintained. "They pose a serious threat of transmission," it said.

West Bengal extends lockdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state till April 30 as the number of cases rise and death toll mounts. In her daily press briefing, Mamata Banerjee said, "We had earlier stated that we will wait for the Centre's decision and won't have a differing opinion. The lockdown will continue till April 30 and further updates will be provided from time to time."

