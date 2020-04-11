West Bengal To Extend Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Till April 30: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state till April 30 as the number of cases rise and death toll mounts. In her daily press briefing, Mamata Banerjee said, "We had earlier stated that we will wait for the Centre's decision and won't have a differing opinion. The lockdown will continue till April 30 and further updates will be provided from time to time."

"Six more cases have been reported; There are 95 active patients as on April 11 in the state. We are thinking of allowing bakeries to function but proper protocol should be followed so that no violation takes place. Schools in the state to remain closed till June 10," the CM said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 126. Five people have so far died of the infection while 16 patients have recovered.

