States Must Decide Strategy To Fight Against Possible COVID Third Wave, Says ICMR

The head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda, said that the states which have not faced an intense second wave of COVID are now with the increasing trend of cases, showing early signs of the third wave of the pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Dr Samiran Panda said that it is important not to talk of India as a whole and instead take a state-specific view while talking about COVID-19 because all the states are not homogenous.

The head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR said, "Several states began imposing COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations, learning from Delhi and Maharashtra. Due to this, the second wave in several states was not as intense, leaving scope for a third wave. Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in some states presently is indicating a third wave."

ICMR on COVID third wave

Dr Panda said that every state should look into their number of COVID-19 infections and their intensity in both the first and second pandemic wave to decide about their strategy/pandemic preparedness for the possibility of the third wave. Speaking on the reopening of the schools, the doctor said that people should not panic about the COVID third wave. He said, "The fourth national serosurvey clearly shows that more than 50 per cent of children are infected, a little less than adults. So, we need not panic unnecessarily."

The more important thing than wondering if or not it is safe to open schools is to prepare well; Dr Panda said that the teachers, parents, supporting staff, bus drivers and conductors should be vaccinated. "It is important that the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is implemented, and it is necessary to display hoarding showing what CAB is. Other than that, it is fine to reopen schools, especially in the states where the second wave was intense. However, for the states which didn't experience an intense second wave, the schools should be reopened gradually and with caution," he added.

COVID situation in India

India has recorded over 3,27,68,880 positive cases, 3,19,59,680 have successfully recovered, and 4,38,560 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 30,941 new cases, 36,275 fresh recoveries and 350 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 3,70,640.

(Image Credit: Pixabay, ANI)