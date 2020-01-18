Jammu And Kashmir: Statue Of Swami Vivekanand Unveiled In Kathua

Indresh Kumar, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Vivekananda College of Education on Friday. Kumar was accompanied by Rajnikant, Controller of Examinations of the University of Jammu, Lal Chand, Chairman of J-K Environment Impact Assessment Authority and other officials.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the officials lit the traditional lamp with the students of Vivekananda College of Education performing cultural programmes. Furthermore, Kumar apprised about the focal goal of the same and stated that major goal of education is the harmonious development of personality and it is the sum total of impressions created by words, thoughts, intellect, virtues, body and spirituality.

A couple of days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission. Modi, who became the first prime minister to stay overnight at the Math in neighbouring Howrah district, woke up early on Sunday and visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader, Mission officials said. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is also observed as the National Youth Day.

PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekanand's statue at IIM Kozhikode

Earlier, on Thursday, PM Modi addressed the International Conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ at IIM Kozhikode via video conferencing. He also unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekanand. While talking about India's 'universal brotherhood', Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Swami Vivekananda's popular speech that he had delivered in the United States of America on September 11, 1893.

"Years ago, on September 11, 1893, Swami Vivekananda gave a glimpse of India's ethos during his iconic speech in Chicago. As we all know, the moment he began his speech with 'Sisters and Brothers of America', there were loud claps," PM Modi said.

"The magic was not in the words. What was on display was India's conviction and commitment to universal brotherhood," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

(image credits: ANI)