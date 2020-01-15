Mumbai's Ambedkar Memorial Plan Nears Statue Of Unity Proportions; Maha Govt Adds 100ft

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that the Cabinet had decided to raise the height of the memorial dedicated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by 100 feet. While the platform will have a height of 100 feet, the statue will be 350 feet tall. Pawar gave an assurance that the requisite funds would be released. Moreover, he opined that there would the work would be completed within two years.

The foundation stone laid by PM Modi

In 2013, the government of Maharashtra appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the ‘Special Planning Authority’ for the development of the memorial. Thereafter, the National Textile Corporation handed over the Indu Mill land to the state government for this purpose. On October 11, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the memorial in the presence of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Prakash Ambedkar and others. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena had boycotted the function as party chief Uddhav Thackeray was reportedly not given an invitation. The then opposition parties NCP and Congress had accused the Fadnavis-led government of delaying the construction of the memorial.

Features of the memorial

The memorial is expected to cover 7.4 hectares of the Indu Mill land. The statue is likely to be accessible by a circular ramp. The plan also includes exhibition halls, Parikrama path, meditation centre, research centre, landscaped area, lecture and conference halls, library, a huge auditorium, and souvenir shop. Furthermore, the memorial will be connected to Chaitya Bhoomi, the resting place of Dr. Ambedkar.

