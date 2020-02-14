Stones Hurled At Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Again In Shocking Attack; Eighth In Two Weeks

Communist Party of India (CPI) member Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked in Bihar on Friday. Kumar was traveling from Buxar to Arrah when unidentified people threw stones at it, in a truly devastating display of mobocracy.

Kumar targeted again

आज जन-गण-मन यात्रा का क़ाफ़िला बक्सर में सभा करने के बाद आरा पंहुचेगा। गोडसे-प्रेमियों ने आरा में होने वाली सभा के मंच मे कल रात आग लगा दी है लेकिन हम तो जाएँगे मोहब्बत का कारवाँ लेकर और लगाएँगे नफ़रत से आज़ादी के नारे। 😊



इंक़लाब मंच का मोहताज नही होता दोस्तों। 🤗 — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 14, 2020

People were seen hurling stones at Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy and were later spotted speeding away from the site. Bikers caught in the cross-fire were also injured. Amid the attack, the local police escorted Kumar's convoy and he was rescued. The police has started investigating the incident, sources confirmed to Republic.

This is the eighth attack on Kumar's convoy in the last two weeks. No injuries have been reported yet.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Kanhaiya said that the stage of his meeting in Ara was set on fire by 'Godse lovers'. However, he added, that "the caravan of love will trounce over the hate."

Kumar is on a statewide rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' across Bihar started on January 30. Friday was the 16th day of the yatra.

Last Wednesday, his convoy was attacked in Supaul and a driver of one of the vehicles received serious injuries and the cars were damaged as well. Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan who was with Kumar on the yatra told PTI that it was a conspiracy and blamed the negligence of the police over the incident. On February 1, his convoy was attacked in Saran district in Bihar.

Kumar, who is the former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s Students' Union has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but failed to defeat Giriraj Singh in Begusarai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

