Kanhaiya Kumar Escapes Unhurt In Second Attack On Convoy In Bihar; Vehicle Damaged

Communist Party of India (CPI) member Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked in Supaul in Bihar on Wednesday. Kumar was on a statewide rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kumar's convoy attacked

आज जन-गण-मन यात्रा के सातवे दिन झंझारपुर और सुपौल में सभाओं का आयोजन हुआ। यात्रा को मिल रहे अपार जनसमर्थन से हताश होकर गोडसेवादियो ने सुपौल बाजार में यात्रा के क़ाफ़िले पर हमला किया, लेकिन नफरतों के साये में मोहब्बत का कारवाँ रूकने वाला नही है। 😊 pic.twitter.com/iNyDY1nO7i — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 5, 2020

Kumar escaped unhurt, however, a driver of one of the vehicles received serious injuries and the cars were damaged as well. This is the second such attack on Kumar's convoy this week. On February 1, his convoy was attacked in Saran district in Bihar.

Hours after the incident, Kumar tweeted about the yatra and said that he was happy with the support that the yatra was receiving. He also mentioned the attack on his convoy and said that "the caravan of love will trounce over the hate."

Kumar's 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' across Bihar started on January 30 and Wednesday was the seventh day of the yatra. Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan who has accompanied Kumar on the yatra told PTI over the call that it was a conspiracy and blamed the negligence of the police over the incident.

He said, "It is a small town. The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometer from the collector's residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed. Still, the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark. I have telephoned the Director-General of Police seeking intervention from the highest level. Our yatra is to continue for the next few weeks. Already, we are on the move, having left Supaul for Saharsa where Kanhaiya's next rally is scheduled on Thursday. We hope the law and order machinery would rise to the occasion."

Kumar, who is the former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s Students' Union has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has been on the receiving end of the government's ire, especially during his time in JNU, when charges of sedition were levied against him.

Bihar is currently under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which is in alliance with the ruling BJP.

(Image credits: twitter.com/kanhaiyakumar)