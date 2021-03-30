Stored Bomb Explodes In West Bengal's Bhatapara, Probe Initiated To Ascertain Cause

Amidst the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, a bomb explosion within 25 yards of Bhatpara police station in north 24 Parganas jolted the state at late night on Monday. As per reports, the explosion was so intense that the roof and doors of the house were blown away. In fact, the windows of several nearby houses were broken and damaged. Following the explosion, Bhatpara Police cordoned off the area.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as the bomb squad will be arriving on Tuesday morning. The BJP and the opposition have already claimed that the area is on a pile of gunpowder. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) admitted to the incident but did not comment on the stockpile.

Former Councillor of Bhatpara Municipality said, "I was not there when the blast took place. When I reached my home I found that one window's glass was broken. The blast happened from 50-100 feet distance from my house. Bombs were stored by someone between the road of two under-construction buildings. No one is injured." READ | TMC-ISF clash in Basirhat in another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal

Recently, the first phase of polling in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections took place and the Election Commission of India said that the voting took place peacefully with 79.79% of voting in West Bengal till 5 p.m. It is observed that the case of violence during the West Bengal elections generally surge. This year to check violence and ensure heavy security, the EC had deployed central forces in all sensitive booths. Also, to keep the violence in check the Election Commission (EC) had spread out the Bengal assembly election schedule over eight phases, from March 27 to April 29.

Today In West Bengal

Talking about the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a rally at Nandigram on March 30. BJP leader Suevendu Adhikari, the candidate from Nandigram will hold another road-show at Debra. Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will hold 4 roadshows at Kharagpur, Kakdwip, Tarakeswar, and Nandigram.

On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee will hold three public meetings in Nandigram and one roadshow. First, she will hold a roadshow from Sahid Bedi to Sonachura Bazar, then she will address the public at Sonachura. Then she will take part in another public meeting at Bhekutia and the last meeting at Tengua Crossing(Bhekutia).

