The Viral Story Of How Army Dog 'Menaka' Saluted Chinar Corps Commander & He Saluted Back

A picture of a dog called Menaka saluting Lt Gen KLS Dhillon (Chinar Corps Commander) in Srinagar on December 14 has gone viral. The Chinar Corps Commander returned the salute to the dog because senior army men are supposed to do so as per the traditions of the Indian army. Army officials told ANI that the picture was taken on the first day of the Amarnath Yatra, July 1, this year.

They told ANI: "While the Corps Commander was going to the holy cave for darshan, around 50 metres before it, Menaka was carrying out his duties. As the Corps Commander reached there, the dog saluted him.”

The picture was tweeted on the Remount Veterinary Corps Day (RVC) by a handle called @nee_el. Lt Gen Dhillon retweeted the picture and wrote: "Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times,” to which replies came in steadily.

“A soldier acknowledges a Soldier. Jai Hind,” The user wrote.

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) wrote: “This is pure soldiering - regard, respect and honour.”

Lt Gen KLS replied to the Retired Major saying that - “Thanks @majorgauravarya, you know how dedicated these braves are during most difficult situations. Respects to the Army Dog Units force.”

During many army operations, the dogs are taken along with the troops to help detect terrorists and explosives.

Many of these canines have been awarded gallantry awards for their role in counter-terrorism operations. Dogs, mules and horses of the force are maintained by the Army's RVC. These animals help our forces in operating in difficult terrains and locations.

READ | Lt Gen Dhillon’s tweet

#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times 🙏🇮🇳✊ https://t.co/Xr7PQkUiWM — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) December 14, 2019

(With Inputs from ANI)