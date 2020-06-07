'STREE' Launched In Hyderabad To Support And Empower Women Against Domestic Violence

In a bid to support and empower women against domestic violence and abuse, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with Hyderabad City Police has launched the 'STREE' programme. The name reflects the vision - "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment" (STREE).

Acknowledging this year's International Women's Day theme i.e. 'Each for Equal', the programme has been ideated on the lines of women's empowerment to bring about a sustainable and impactful change by involving women in the community.

Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Home Minister while speaking on the occasion emphasised on the need to get back "our ancient culture, which teaches us to respect women, support and value them".

"A women plays an important role in every man's life, we get blessings from a mother, then sister and later in life, a wife plays an important role. Unfortunately as we can see in today's India, this culture is not being followed. We have to get back our ancient culture, which teaches us to respect women, support and value them", Ali said.

The main aim of the programme is to create a platform for women from various walks of the community to come together and joint forum for women and Police to work together on issues of safety and security of women and girls, said Anjani Kumar IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

Further, it will create awareness among the women on their rights, entitlements, laws and support systems available while building a network of partners to ensure women's safety, equality and empowerment, Kumar added.

