Hyderabad Man Announces 2 Lakh Reward For Those Helping To Find Kerala Elephant's Killers

Saddened by the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala's Palakkad district, a resident from Hyderabad has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who assists in finding the killers of the elephant.

Srinivas, a resident of Neredmet said, "I have seen the news of an elephant killed in Kerala in a very inhuman way and the act is not at all tolerated. It is not the murder of an elephant but it's the murder of humanity."

"I am moved after seeing the news and from my side, I have announced a reward of Rs two lakh for those who help the authorities find the killers of the elephant," he added.

The first arrest made by Kerala Forest Dept

In a major development to the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district, the Kerala Forest Department made an arrest onFriday. In a tweet, the forest department confirmed the "major breakthrough!" and said, "KFG has zeroed on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case."

Palakkad SP speaking to Republic TV said that the arrested man works in a farm and his aides will be arrested soon. The official said that the accused is being interrogated and he has confessed the crime. "We are also trying to investigate from which place he purchased the explosive material," he added.

Centre & state govt assures stern action

This comes after a nationwide outrage over the incident prompted the Centre and the state government to take strict measures. On Thursday, Kerala Forest Department informed that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the death of the elephant. It has also said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure 'maximum punishment' to the culprits.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed the pregnant wild elephant by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple.

The elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth.

(With inputs from agency)