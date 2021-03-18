Students Of Hilly Areas Of Ladakh To Get Education With Modern Techniques

Students of Leh, Ladakh will soon be getting modern schools which will bring a change in their lives and will make them future-ready.

A Delhi-based NGO, 17,000 Feet, has decided to adopt 890 govt schools and transform them with modern technologies. They have already adopted 200 schools and are working towards changing the lives of students.

"Transform project very intensive"

Speaking with Republic TV, Sandeep Sahu, the director of 17000 Feet said that they have been working in the hilly remote areas of Ladakh for the last eight years. As of now they have adopted more than 222 government schools and have transformed them with modern techniques.

He said that they were happy that NAR, the private venture of social workers were ready to help them in raising funds for more schools in the Ladakh area.

"Our transformation project is very very intensive, it includes very large numbers of infrastructure improvements in the schools. We will build libraries or if they have already have libraries, we will convert them into a digital library. Then we will develop the playgrounds with slides and swings," he said.

Mr. Sahu said they would also set up digital labs for the students. These digital labs can be run without any electricity and internet and students will learn a lot with the help of this.

Nitin Jain, a member of NAR said that first, they would develop one school in Ladakh, with all the technical inputs. "We worked on many NGO and chose this one to support their noble cause. They are doing great work in hill and remote areas. We tied up with other firms to raise more fund for the students," he said.

There are around 18000 students in the Ladakh area. The NGO has planned to bring change into their lives by imparting them education with the most modern technique. They have planned to adopt each and every government school.

