'Students Who Want To Go Abroad For Studies Will Be Vaccinated On Priority': Punjab CM

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVD-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a virtual COVID review meeting. The Chief Minister in the meeting said that the students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the COVID vaccination process in the 18-44 age group.

Punjab CM: Priority to be given to students who want to go abroad

While stating that this move will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated, Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 per cent of the doses for 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.

The Punjab CM said, "Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list."

Asking the concerned departments to proactively vaccinate all the people in the categories already prioritised by the state government in this group based on COVID vaccine availability, CM Amarinder Singh stressed that it is essential to keep the risk of virus spread low as restrictions are eased in the state.

COVID-19: Punjab CM extends COVID curbs till June 15

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the Punjab CM ordered an extension of COVID restrictions in the state to June 12 with certain relaxations, including the opening of shops toll 6 pm and private offices to function at 50 per cent strength.

Here's what is allowed

With declining case positivity to 3.2% and active cases, gatherings of up to 20 people including weddings and cremations are allowed.

Entry restrictions (negative Covid test/vaccination) for arrivals in the state have also been done away with.

Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm-6 am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays.

Essential shops to be open till 6 pm

Private offices to function at 50% strength

Recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other Covid appropriate norms, but online mode should be preferred

Sports training for national and international events has also been permitted and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has been asked to issue the necessary instructions and guidelines, which shall have to be strictly adhered to.

Based on the local situation, the district administration will determine the opening of non-essential shops, including on weekend, while ensuring that crowding should be avoided.

On government offices, he said that attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office but co-morbid/disabled employees at risk may be exempted.

Gyms and Restaurants could be opened after a week with 50%, and other conditions as per expert advice, if the situation improves further. He added that owners and workers of the gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated before the reopening.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

Punjab so far has recorded over 5,79,560 positive cases, out of which, 5,42,324 have successfully recovered and 15,076 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,563 new cases, 3,790 fresh recoveries and 67 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 22,160.

(Image: ANI, PTI)