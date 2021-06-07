'Students Who Want To Go Abroad For Studies Will Be Vaccinated On Priority': Punjab CM

Quick links:
ANI, PTI
As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVD-19, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a virtual COVID review meeting. The Chief Minister in the meeting said that the students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the COVID vaccination process in the 18-44 age group.
While stating that this move will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated, Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 per cent of the doses for 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.
The Punjab CM said, "Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list."
Asking the concerned departments to proactively vaccinate all the people in the categories already prioritised by the state government in this group based on COVID vaccine availability, CM Amarinder Singh stressed that it is essential to keep the risk of virus spread low as restrictions are eased in the state.
In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the Punjab CM ordered an extension of COVID restrictions in the state to June 12 with certain relaxations, including the opening of shops toll 6 pm and private offices to function at 50 per cent strength.
Here's what is allowed
Punjab so far has recorded over 5,79,560 positive cases, out of which, 5,42,324 have successfully recovered and 15,076 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,563 new cases, 3,790 fresh recoveries and 67 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 22,160.
(Image: ANI, PTI)