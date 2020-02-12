'Nothing For AAP To Gloat About,' Says Subramanian Swamy Analysing Delhi Election Numbers

After the Aam Aadmi Party's massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has elaborated on how the BJP seat- and vote- share has increased, and hit out at those who are seemingly generalising the election result as a 'rejection of Hindutva'. He also repeated his '420' jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP vote was nearly 40% in Delhi poll. Aap was 52%, that is a 6%+— difference. So what is this big deal about people rejecting Hindutva? Moreover Aap tally fell from 67 to 62 seats while BJP went up from 3 to 8. Change is marginal but nothing for Aap to gloat about. 420!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 12, 2020

Delhi election result

Subramanian Swamy cited the increased number of seats of BJP from three in 2015 to eight in the 2020 election. BJP's vote share has also increased from 32.20 per cent in 2015 to 38.51 per cent in this election, though it cannot be said to be a consequential rise as the party's seat-share remains meagre. In comparison to its 2015 result, AAP has lost five seats and a negligible reduction of 0.73 per cent in vote share.

The official results of the election commission for all 70 seats stated that Aam Admi Party has swept the Delhi assembly election winning 62 seats as against BJP winning a meagre 8 seats and Congress not opening its account for the second time in Delhi.

Asks for introspection

As the counting of votes had begun on February 11 for the Delhi Assembly results, Swamy had insisted his party to introspect and make a check on the party’s organisational culture from 2014 till date. The leader also mentioned the Gorkhaland promise that the party had made.

Time for the BJP to start looking at our 2014-to date the party’s organisational culture. In many. States we had made promises we could not keep. Gorkhaland is top priority. Must make it a Union Territory as promised — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 11, 2020

Replying to a Twitter user who had asked if it was "necessary to make Gorkhaland?", Swamy replied stating that BJP shouldn't have promised and got BJP MPs elected from Darjeeling.

According to reports, the demand for Gorkhaland has begun to reverberate in the hills of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars with the signing of Bodo peace accord in New Delhi earlier last month which created the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

