Now, PC Chacko Resigns As Delhi Congress Poll-in Charge; Denies Obvious Party Rift

A day after Congress' drew blank in the Delhi assembly polls, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko has offered his resignation. Speaking to Republic TV, he said that he is taking the moral responsibility of Congress drubbing in the polls. He also brushed aside rumours of the rift within the grand old party. He also said that there are numerous reasons for the defeat.

"I have resigned. I have taken the moral responsibility for this defeat. I was the in-charge of Congress for years. Congress president earlier asked me to continue till elections. No difference in the PCC, all are rumours. We held the conference yesterday, we spoke in one voice. There are many reasons for our defeat. I have resigned, don't want to make a comment. Party do analyse every time, be it victory or loss. We lost it very badly. All I say is my personal opinion, our voting % was declining, I didn't blame anyone. I can only say, the party will take a decision on whether they want to change leadership or not. I can only submit resignation, whether they accept or don't accept, it is the party's decision."

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra resigned from the post. Chopra offered his resignation to interim party President Sonia Gandhi, who is yet to respond to his resignation. Earlier in the day, while accepting defeat, Chopra told Republic TV that he is accepting the people's mandate and he takes full responsibility for it. Furthermore, he added, "Winning and losing is a part of elections. But I am taking moral responsibility." On the other hand, LOP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress never contested for power. "We did not contest the elections for power. The only thing we wanted is to win a few seats so that our existence in Delhi is visible."

In-House rebellion in Congress?

As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee sounded the bugle of rebellion, questioning the top brass and party bigwig P Chidambaram. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes for Kejriwal and AAP. Following this, a number of Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction at the party's strategy including Mukherjee and young turks like Jaiveer Shergill. taking to Twitter, Shergill said that Congress should not find "happiness in BJP defeat." Other prominent faces like Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that its time for the Congress party to search for an "alternative".

