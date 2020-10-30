Subramanian Swamy Enters Macron Row; Opposes 'despicable' Caricatures; Condemns Terror

BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy questioned the Islamic nations condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for 'defending French values' in the wake of a 'horribly cruel knife attack against innocent French non-Muslim citizens'.

Following the horrifying stabbing spree in Nice, Macron on Thursday described the terror attack as ‘Islamist and terrorist madness’ and said that ‘France is being attacked’. He announced that in the coming days the number of soldiers patrolling the streets would be more than double and further expressed his support for the Catholic community.

Macron has been subject to outrage from Muslim-majority nations such as Turkey and Pakistan, with many calling for the boycott of French goods over Macron's statements on religious extremism and 'separatism'.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy opined that while the ridiculing of Prophet Mohammed is despicable and should be condemned, the retaliation to the same in the form of a knife attack or beheading was criminal.

READ | Celebs Divided On French President Macron's Controversial Remarks; Post Strong Opinions

Swamy condemns targeting Macron

Islamic nations are condemning French President Macron for defending French values after horribly cruel knife attack against innocent French non-Muslim citizens ? Ridiculing Prophet Mohammed is despicable and should be condemned. But knifing/ beheading as retaliation is criminal. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 30, 2020

READ | AMU Students Protest against France's President Macron; Want Boycott Over Extremism Row

France witnesses second ‘terrorist attack’

The French media reported that one of the three victims who was brutally beheaded by the attacker had been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the knife-attack at Nice on Thursday. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted "Allahu Akbar" while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to "fascism" in the country.

Thursday’s attack comes during heightened tensions in the country over extremism. The attack also comes amid the rising tensions between France and Islamic countries which began with Macron's statement over the recent beheading of a French teacher who was brutally decapitated for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class that had been published by Charlie Hebdo.

READ | Paul Pogba Not Quitting France's Football Team Over President Macron's Remarks; Clarifies

Macron’s controversial statements

France has hardened its stance against radical Islam after the killing of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad republished in terror-victim satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in class. Reacting to the incident, Macron had said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want our future", but France would "not give up our cartoons".

The visual depiction of Prophet Muhammad in any form is not allowed as per Islam and is believed to amount to blasphemy. Macron had spoken about a fight on ‘Islamist separatism’ earlier this month. France's President Emmanuel Macron labelled the murder of Samuel Paty as an 'Islamist terror attack' and that the Islam terror wanted the country's 'future'. The French President also said that unity and firmness were the only answers to this. Earlier this month, Macron made statements regarding the faith being in crisis all over the world.

His remarks have attracted widespread criticism from Muslim-majority countries around the world, while many others, including India, have backed him against terror.

READ | France Church Attack: Macron Calls For Unity, Says The Country Will Not Give In To Terror